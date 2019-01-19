The Dealmaker-in-Chief Has a New Offer

Looking for news you can trust?

President Trump is scheduled to make a “major announcement” about the border this afternoon. According to the Washington Post, he plans to say that he will keep in place two programs (DACA and TPS) that courts have already prohibited him from ending. In return, he wants his wall money.

This can’t possibly be true, can it? Even a negotiator as bad as Trump wouldn’t think he could dupe Nancy Pelosi into accepting something she already has in return for something she’s categorically said she’ll never give him?

Actually, I guess he might think that. Who knows? I guess we’ll all have to wait until 4:00 Eastern to find out.