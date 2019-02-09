Looking for news you can trust?

Here’s the latest from our commander-in-chief:

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

If you had asked me ten minutes ago, I would have sworn that Donald Trump had never heard of the Trail of Tears. But apparently he has. What’s more, he thinks that this episode in our obscene genocide of American natives is something worth joking about.

I suppose that by tomorrow Sarah Sanders will have invented some alternate story about why TRAIL is in all-caps, and then chastise us all for immediately thinking the worst of Trump and being so ultrasensitive about everything.