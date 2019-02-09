Donald Trump Thinks the Trail of Tears Is Worth a Joke

Kevin DrumFebruary 9, 2019 8:22 PM

Here’s the latest from our commander-in-chief:

If you had asked me ten minutes ago, I would have sworn that Donald Trump had never heard of the Trail of Tears. But apparently he has. What’s more, he thinks that this episode in our obscene genocide of American natives is something worth joking about.

I suppose that by tomorrow Sarah Sanders will have invented some alternate story about why TRAIL is in all-caps, and then chastise us all for immediately thinking the worst of Trump and being so ultrasensitive about everything.