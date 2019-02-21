Facebook Fucks Up Yet Again

Looking for news you can trust?

From the LA Times:

Facebook makes money by charging advertisers to reach just the right audience for their message — even when that audience is made up of people interested in the perpetrators of the Holocaust or explicitly neo-Nazi music. Despite promises of greater oversight following past advertising scandals, a Times review shows that Facebook has continued to allow advertisers to target hundreds of thousands of users the social media firm believes are curious about topics such as “Joseph Goebbels,” “Josef Mengele,” “Heinrich Himmler,” the neo-nazi punk band Skrewdriver and Benito Mussolini’s long-defunct National Fascist Party.

Can you guess what Facebook’s response is? Huh? Can you?

If you guessed “This was an unfortunate oversight and we’ll do better in the future,” you’re a winner!