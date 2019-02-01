Friday Cat Blogging – 1 February 2019

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

We’ve owned a cat yurt for several years, but the cats never took to it. It just sat in a corner, forever lonely and unused.

But last week, for some reason, I decided to see if I could get the cats to like the yurt. First it got a good washing. Then I put a section of the newspaper on the bottom, since cats love to sprawl out on newsprint. Finally I put it up on my desk, where both cats love to curl up unless they’re upstairs on Marian’s desk.

For the first few days, nothing. I was almost ready to give up. But then, on Wednesday, both cats suddenly fell in love with it. One of them would squish their way in, stay for half an hour or so, and then leave. A few minutes later the other one would take up residence. Then the other one. There was a constant parade of cats coming and going for their turn in the yurt. I’m not really sure what to make of it.

In any case, this is Hopper during one of her turns. As you can see, the yurt glows warmly through the far end when the sun is up, which must be very comforting. On the other hand, the yurt also seems to attract nitwits with cameras. This is pretty annoying, as Hopper’s expression suggests, but it’s the kind of thing cats have learned to put up with around here. It’s the price of a never-empty cat food bowl.