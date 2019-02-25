Health Update

Looking for news you can trust?

I spent all morning in the infusion center today—mostly napping—and then all afternoon at home—again, mostly napping. This cold has really knocked me out, mainly because the chest congestion has compromised my already compromised breathing. I feel kind of like I did as a kid when I had an asthma attack. Hopefully today’s cat-like sleeping pattern means I’m finally on the mend.

Anyway, when I woke up my latest test results were waiting for me. My M-protein level, which bounced up a bit two months ago, appears to have steadied out at around 0.28 even without the Evil Dex. This is half the level I was at for the past few years, so that’s pretty good news. Here’s hoping it stays there.