Trump Inaugural Committee Suspected of Election Fraud and Money Laundering? Seriously?

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Is there anything related to Donald Trump that’s not under investigation these days? And note that unlike the Hillary Clinton jihad of 2014-16, these are real investigations, not partisan clown shows:

Escalating one of the investigations into President Trump’s inaugural committee, federal prosecutors ordered on Monday that its officials turn over documents about donors, finances and activities, according to two people familiar with the inquiry….People familiar with the subpoena said prosecutors are interested in potential money laundering as well as election fraud, though it is possible that the prosecutors do not suspect the inaugural committee of such violations. The prosecutors cited those crimes in the subpoena simply as justification for their demand for documents, the people said.

I am not a lawyer, so somebody help me out here. Prosecutors don’t “cite” random crimes to justify subpoenas, do they? That’s the kind of thing that makes judges upset. If prosecutors cited money laundering and election fraud in the subpoena, then those have to be actual offenses they have probable cause to suspect. Right?

In any case, I assume the election fraud charge is related to the possibility of foreign money being solicited. But money laundering? I wonder that’s all about?