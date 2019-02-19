Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Here it is. Your favorite movie president is….Peter Sellers!

Hmmm. This might have been unfair. Which Peter Sellers are we talking about here? The president from Dr. Strangelove or the president from Being There? Maybe I should have had two separate entries?

And poor Aaron Eckhart. According to Google’s official tally, he got zero votes. Zero! Sad.

It’s interesting that the top four presidents (or top five if you count Peter Sellers twice) are all from comedies. I’m not sure what this says about my readership, but you guys sure like comedy presidents a whole lot more than dramatic presidents.

UPDATE: Sorry, I blew it. Sellers was on his way to becoming president in Being There, but never actually became president. I never liked the movie and haven’t seen it since it came out, so I forgot.

But that means you all made Sellers #1 solely for his role as President Merkin Muffley in Dr. Strangelove. Really? Sellers played the role straight, and it was hardly one of the more memorable characters in the movie. What’s wrong with you guys?