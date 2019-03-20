Fed Projects Growth of 2.1% This Year

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Here is the Federal Reserve’s latest projection for economic growth over the rest of Donald Trump’s presidency:

Trump is the only human being on the planet who believes that growth will be over 3 percent this year. It’s true that his staffers are playing along, but only because there’s no other way to remain employed in Trump’s White House. I don’t think even they’re quite dumb enough to actually believe what they’re saying.

Trump, though, is a different story. I have no doubt that he believes. It’s what the voices in his head tell him, after all.