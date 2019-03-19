Fox News Invites Paul Ryan Onto Its Board

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is joining the board of the newly slimmed-down Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News. Ryan and three other board of directors were appointed on Tuesday….The Ryan appointment is the most noteworthy, given his history near the top of Republican politics.
Yes indeed. Who would ever have expected that a lifelong stone Republican would be invited onto the board of a legitimate news organization that’s totally not a propaganda arm of any political party? Truly, it’s a shocker.