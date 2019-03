Looking for news you can trust?

The BEA revised its estimate of GDP growth in Q4 downward to 2.2 percent today. Team Trump has been using a Q4/Q4 measure of growth so that they can say GDP grew more than 3 percent last year,¹ but using the latest figures even the Q4/Q4 measure has dropped to below 3 percent. It’s now….

2.98 percent

But it rounds up to 3 percent! MAGA!

¹Using the more normal measure, where you simply compare all of 2018 to all of 2017, GDP growth last year was 2.9 percent. It still is—though just barely.