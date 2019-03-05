Need a Favor? Come Stay at Ivanka’s Hotel!

It’s like we’re back in the Gilded Age:
T-Mobile’s patronage of President Trump’s Washington hotel increased sharply after the announcement of its merger with its Sprint last April, with executives spending about $195,000 at the property since then, the company told congressional Democrats in a letter last month. Before news of the megadeal between rival companies broke on April 29, 2018, the company said, only two top officials from T-Mobile had ever stayed at Trump’s hotel, with one overnight stay each in August 2017.
I’m sure it’s jut a coincidence. All the other hotels were probably booked solid.