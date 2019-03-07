Sherrod Brown Is Out

Looking for news you can trust?

Sen. Sherrod Brown has announced that he won’t be running for president this year. He was one of my favorites, but I’m not surprised he made this decision. We’ve been down this road before, and each time he’s decided that he just doesn’t crave power enough to spend two years on the campaign trail.

On the bright side, Brown is 66 years old, which would have put me in a bind if he had run. I like Brown, but I’d also like the Democratic candidate to be someone younger than 60. So at least that dilemma is taken care of.