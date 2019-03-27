Today’s Brexit Vote: Everybody Hates Everything, But Maybe There’s Light at the End of the Tunnel

Looking for news you can trust?

British members of parliament don’t care much for Theresa May’s Brexit deal, but they also don’t like the idea of crashing out of the EU with no deal. That’s led to a deadlock, so last week the rabble seized control of the whole process from May and invited everyone to come up with alternate deals to vote on. Today they voted:

Every motion loses No deal loses 160-400 Common Market 2.0 loses 188-283 Efta/EEA loses 65-377 Customs union loses 264-272 Labour alt plan loses 237-307 Revoke A50 loses 184-293 2nd referendum loses 268-295 Managed no deal loses 139-422 — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) March 27, 2019

So that’s that. There isn’t a majority in favor of anything—though it’s worth noting that a customs union lost by only 8 votes and a second referendum lost by only 27 votes. Both are fairly close, which suggests that with some tweaking it might be possible to pass one of them before the April 12 deadline. So as chaotic as the whole thing seems, perhaps there’s actually some hope for a resolution soon.