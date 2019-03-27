Today’s Brexit Vote: Everybody Hates Everything, But Maybe There’s Light at the End of the Tunnel

Kevin DrumMarch 27, 2019 7:02 PM

British members of parliament don’t care much for Theresa May’s Brexit deal, but they also don’t like the idea of crashing out of the EU with no deal. That’s led to a deadlock, so last week the rabble seized control of the whole process from May and invited everyone to come up with alternate deals to vote on. Today they voted:

So that’s that. There isn’t a majority in favor of anything—though it’s worth noting that a customs union lost by only 8 votes and a second referendum lost by only 27 votes. Both are fairly close, which suggests that with some tweaking it might be possible to pass one of them before the April 12 deadline. So as chaotic as the whole thing seems, perhaps there’s actually some hope for a resolution soon.