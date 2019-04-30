31 mins ago

Chart of the Day: Donald Trump Has Already Lost the 2020 Election

Well, in theory, anyway:

Apparently all the Democrats have to do is give that 55 percent no reason to change their minds. For what it’s worth, a similar poll in mid-2016 found that 48 percent of Americans “definitely” wouldn’t vote for Trump. And that turned out to be true. In the end, an additional 4 percent joined the crowd and 52 percent of the electorate didn’t vote for him. If the same dynamic holds next year, Trump will receive about 41 percent of the two-party vote and be turned out of office in one of the biggest landslides ever. Wouldn’t that be great?

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

