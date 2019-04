Looking for news you can trust?

This is the skylight in our house. Yes, it’s trapezoidal. No, I don’t know why. Our cats used to like sleeping in the square of sunshine it let through, but then it broke a few years ago and got replaced by a modern new skylight with built-in UV protection. It no longer produces much warmth, so the cats ignore it. They call this progress.

And now for the main reason for posting this. At the bottom center, there’s a face in the clouds. Who do you think it looks like?