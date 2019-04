With wildflowers blooming all around us here in Southern California, I’ve been out stocking up on flower pictures for the rest of the year. On Friday I spent a couple of hours walking around the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and got lots of good pictures. The flowers below are school bells, very common around here, especially in coastal areas.

At least, I think that’s what they are. My wildflower ID skills are improving a bit, but they’re still pretty weak. Corrections welcome.