Professor Marc had the honor of curating the final Lunchtime Photo of the week, and he chose this picture of a serval at the OC Zoo. His name is Charlie. I love watching big cats at zoos because their mannerisms are so similar to housecats, and Charlie here could probably pass for a housecat in this photo. The keepers told us he was pretty lazy, and as near as I could tell, not too bright either. He spent quite a bit of time trying to track down a piece of meat that was right in front of him. He found it eventually.

I’ve included a second picture to give you a little better view of all of Charlie.