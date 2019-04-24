1 hour ago

Most of Us Don’t Work More Than 40 Hours a Week

Back when I worked in an office, it seemed like standard practice to claim long working hours. I was always pretty skeptical about that. When I came into the office an hour early, it was a morgue. If I left an hour late, it was a morgue. There just weren’t many people working substantially more than eight hours a day.

Today I ran across an old article on Quartz that confirmed my skepticism. Apparently people routinely exaggerate the number of hours they work:

So if someone says they work 50 hours a week, it’s probably more like 45. And that makes sense to me. I rarely saw people working an extra two hours for a full week, but an extra hour? Sure, maybe.

So are people just mistaken about their work hours, or are they lying? My guess is that it’s mostly just misperception. If you’re tired and eager to get home, even an extra half hour can feel like you’re really putting your shoulder to the grindstone. Half an hour at both ends—especially if it means fussing around with childcare and eating schedules—can seem like an ordeal. So it feels like a lot of hours, even if it’s really not that much.

Now, I’m not talking here about the freaks in Silicon Valley or Wall Street with cots in their offices. I just mean ordinary folks. Most of us probably don’t work as much as we think.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate