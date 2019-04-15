Mueller Report Will Be Released Thursday

The Justice Department expects to release on Thursday a redacted version of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on President Trump, his associates and Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, setting the stage for further battles in Congress over the politically explosive inquiry. Kerri Kupec, a spokeswoman for the department, said Monday that officials plan to issue the report to Congress and the public on Thursday morning.
The White House, of course, has already gotten a copy. After all, it’s only fair that they get plenty of time to set the media narrative before the rest of us see it. Right?