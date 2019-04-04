Trump Wants Herman Cain for Federal Reserve Board

Looking for news you can trust?

Our president has had yet another brainstorm to remake the Fed in his image:

President Trump has told confidants he wants Herman Cain on the Federal Reserve board, but will wait until his background check is completed before making the formal announcement, according to two senior administration officials familiar with the decision….As with any Trump “decision,” administration officials are quick to attach an asterisk. This time, their hesitation is less about Trump changing his mind than about something coming up in Cain’s background check that could complicate the situation.

Yeah, that’s Herman “Ubeki-beki-beki-beki-stan” Cain. Kind of a perfect fit for Trump, actually.