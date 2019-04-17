31 mins ago

WaPo: Mueller Report Will Be “Lightly” Redacted

This is obviously not the place to go if you want an instant response to the release of the Mueller report tomorrow, but I’ll try to keep up with the latest news. Today the Washington Post reports that the report will be “lightly” redacted:

The report — the general outlines of which the Justice Department has briefed the White House on — will reveal that Mueller decided he could not come to a conclusion on the question of obstruction because it was difficult to determine Trump’s intent and because some of his actions could be interpreted innocently, these people said. But it will offer a detailed blow-by-blow of the president’s alleged conduct — analyzing tweets, private threats and other episodes at the center of Mueller’s inquiry, they added.

I don’t think it’s really all that hard to figure out Trump’s intent here, but whatever. The redactions are supposed to be limited to grand jury testimony and matters of national security, so they should be pretty light. And the summary pages ought to be almost completely clear of redactions. We’ll see.

WARNING: No matter your point of view, don’t let yourself get locked into the first narrative that hits your eyeballs. Wait until multiple sources have had time to read the whole report and provide a few different takes on it. There’s no rush on this.

