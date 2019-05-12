A Photographic Tribute to Mankind’s Greatest Achievement

That’s right: the limited-access superhighway, brought to its peak in the freeways of Southern California. As you descend into John Wayne Airport, first you’ll see the mighty interchange between highways 57 and 91. If you follow the 57 south out the bottom left of the picture you’ll end up at Angel Stadium:

Next up is Interstate 5, aka the Santa Ana Freeway in this neck of the woods. Go north for a while and you’ll get to Disneyland. Go north for a little while longer and you’ll end up in Seattle:

Finally, just before you touch down, you’ll fly over the 405, right where it meets up with the 55. In the background is South Coast Plaza and the buildings that surround it:

So that’s that: five freeways in five minutes. What would Julius Caesar have thought about all this?