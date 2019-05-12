2 hours ago

A Photographic Tribute to Mankind’s Greatest Achievement

That’s right: the limited-access superhighway, brought to its peak in the freeways of Southern California. As you descend into John Wayne Airport, first you’ll see the mighty interchange between highways 57 and 91. If you follow the 57 south out the bottom left of the picture you’ll end up at Angel Stadium:

May 10, 2019 — Aboard Delta flight 1358 above Anaheim, California

Next up is Interstate 5, aka the Santa Ana Freeway in this neck of the woods. Go north for a while and you’ll get to Disneyland. Go north for a little while longer and you’ll end up in Seattle:

May 10, 2019 — Aboard Delta flight 1358 above Tustin, California

Finally, just before you touch down, you’ll fly over the 405, right where it meets up with the 55. In the background is South Coast Plaza and the buildings that surround it:

So that’s that: five freeways in five minutes. What would Julius Caesar have thought about all this?

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate