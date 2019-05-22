Another Judge Rules That Trump Has to Obey the Law

Donald Trump has lost another one:

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected President Trump’s request to block his longtime lender, Deutsche Bank, from complying with congressional subpoenas. Judge Edgardo Ramos of United States District Court in Manhattan issued his ruling after hearing arguments from lawyers for Mr. Trump and his family, as well as two Democratic-controlled congressional committees. “I will not enjoin enforcement of the subpoenas,” Mr. Ramos said, and added that he thought it was unlikely Mr. Trump and his family would win in a trial.

Oh come on. This guy is obviously Hispanic, so he probably hates Trump because Trump is so strong on the wall. Besides—

Wait. He’s from Puerto Rico? Well, then he probably hates Trump because of the way Trump stiffed Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. I mean—

Wait. You’re right. Trump has been responsible for giving Puerto Rico more disaster aid than any president in history. So, um, it must be—

HE’S A RADICAL LEFTIST OBAMA HACK. Yeah, that’s it.