1 min ago

Former Prosecutors Say Trump Is Guilty, Guilty, Guilty

The Washington Post reports that a bipartisan group of 370 former federal prosecutors say that President Trump obstructed justice. No kidding. But here’s the key part:

“We emphasize that these are not matters of close professional judgment,” they added. “Of course, there are potential defenses or arguments that could be raised in response to an indictment of the nature we describe here . . . But, to look at these facts and say that a prosecutor could not probably sustain a conviction for obstruction of justice — the standard set out in Principles of Federal Prosecution — runs counter to logic and our experience.”

It’s not even a close call. That’s obviously correct to anyone who’s actually read the Mueller report—and Mueller himself made it pretty clear that he would have recommended obstruction charges if not for the fact that he felt it would be unfair since DOJ wouldn’t prosecute and therefore the president wouldn’t have a chance to defend himself.

This is the mirror opposite of what happened to Hillary Clinton. In his press conference, James Comey said that case also wasn’t a close call. Clinton might have made some mistakes, but it was clear that she didn’t knowingly violate any laws.

But that made no difference to Republicans. They chanted “Lock her up” regardless, just as they’ll refuse to do anything about Trump even though he is guilty. Hell, Trump is straight-up retweeting white nationalists these days and Republicans won’t even suggest that maybe he should stop.

Still, if DOJ won’t prosecute, Congress can still initiate impeachment proceedings. What else should be done in the case of a president who, unquestionably and deliberately, has serially violated the law and shows no signs of stopping?

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

