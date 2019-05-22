Harriet Tubman On Hold in Order to Placate the Race-Baiter-in-Chief

When I first saw this headline in the New York Times, I thought maybe the copy desk was taking some liberties:

But no. The story literally says the redesign was put on hold for fear of pissing off Donald Trump:

Harriet Tubman — former slave, abolitionist, “conductor” on the Underground Railroad — will not become the face of the $20 bill until after President Trump leaves office, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday….Mr. Mnuchin, concerned that the president might create an uproar by canceling the new bill altogether, was eager to delay its redesign until Mr. Trump was out of office, some senior Treasury Department officials have said. As a presidential candidate in 2016, Mr. Trump criticized the Obama administration’s plans for the bill.

Trump sure knows his supporters, doesn’t he?