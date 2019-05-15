Lunchtime Photo

What is a wildflower? I maintain that if it’s a flower and I find it in the wild, it’s a wildflower. Marian thinks I’m nuts.

Anyway. I don’t know how things are in your neck of the woods, but around here lantana grows in great huge piles along the roads and freeways. There’s a big, scraggly patch of it near here at the Jeffrey onramp to the 405, so a few weeks ago I went out to take pictures. The results were great. The lantana blooms turn out to look a lot better in photographs than in real life, especially near sundown when the ambient light adds some character.

So is this a wildflower? I don’t know. But it’s pretty.