Lunchtime Photo

How about if we start to wind down the week with another view of the Blue Ridge Mountains? Don’t worry, I’ve got plenty more where this came from.

This is sunset from the Riprap Overlook, just north of Waynesboro, where the Virginia Skyline Drive ends and the Blue Ridge Parkway starts up. As usual for wide vistas, it’s a composite of two different exposures. The trees made it hard to register the two pictures precisely, and if you look at them closely (especially on the left side) you can see where dark and light versions of the same branches mesh together slightly imperfectly.