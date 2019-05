Wildflower season was great around here, and then I went off to the Blue Ridge Parkway and took pictures of even more wildflowers. I’ve got zillions of ’em, and that’s not even counting the half dozen I still haven’t identified. This means that you’re going to see lots of wildflowers over the next year.

Here’s a pretty one to make up for yesterday’s stinknet. This is a moonglow morning glory surrounded by (I think) some California shrub deerwood.