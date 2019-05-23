Trump Admits He Hired an Idiot

This, of course, was inevitable:
Rex Tillerson, a man who is “dumb as a rock” and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019
Somebody needs to ask Trump why he hired Tillerson if he’s dumb as a rock. And while we’re at it, has anyone collected all the Trump tweets insulting former members of his staff that he originally hired? Somebody should!