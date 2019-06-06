3 hours ago

America Is the Place to Be

With Donald Trump overseas, I’m feeling in an international mood. First off, here are average earnings in America compared to other developed countries:

As you can see, the top four countries on this list are in a class by themselves, and all of them are quite small except for the US. Among largeish countries, average income in the US is 14 percent higher than the Netherlands; 27 percent higher than Germany; 38 percent higher than France and the UK; 42 percent higher than Sweden; and 65 percent higher than Italy.

And speaking of how rich we are, I mentioned a few days ago that I was less scared of China than most people because I think their demographic problems are going to slow them down before long. In fact, they already have: China’s growth rate has gone from 10-13 percent per year in the 90s and aughts to 8 percent per year and then 6 percent per year in the teens. The chart below shows just how unlikely it is for them to catch up to us anytime soon:

In the middle growth scenario, China is still only half as rich as us even by 2050. Today, they simply aren’t in our ballbark even after three decades of miraculous growth, and they’ll probably stay that way for the rest of our lifetimes.

We have plenty of problems, but I continue to maintain that no area of the world is in better shape than we are. We’re rich now, and we’re positioned to grow faster and stay richer than just about anyplace bigger than a city state. If you disagree, I’d like to know who you’re betting on.

THE MOTHER JONES CORRUPTION PROJECT

The more we thought about how our journalism can have the most impact heading into the 2020 election, the more we realized that so many of today's stories come down to corruption: democracy and the rule of law being undermined by the wealthy and powerful for their own gain.

So we're launching a new Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption. We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We'll publish what we find as a major series in the summer of 2020, including a special issue of our magazine, a dedicated online portal, and video and podcast series so it doesn't get lost in the daily deluge of breaking news.

It's unlike anything we've done before and we've got seed funding to get started, but we're asking readers to help crowdfund this new beat with an additional $500,000 so we can go even bigger. You can read why we're taking this approach and what we want to accomplish in "Corruption Isn't Just Another Scandal. It's the Rot Beneath All of Them," and if you like how it sounds, please help fund it with a tax-deductible donation today.

