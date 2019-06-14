2 hours ago

Chart of the Day: Corporate Profits Are Up, Corporate Taxes Are Down

Politico reports on the impact of the Republican tax cut:

Federal tax payments by big businesses are falling much faster than anticipated in the wake of Republicans’ tax cuts, providing ammunition to Democrats who are calling for corporate tax increases. The U.S. Treasury saw a 31 percent drop in corporate tax revenues last year, almost twice the decline official budget forecasters had predicted. Receipts were projected to rebound sharply this year, but so far they’ve only continued to fall, down by almost 9 percent or $11 billion.

This practically begs for a chart, doesn’t it? I’m here to help. The chart below shows corporate profits before and after the Republican tax cut, compared to corporate tax receipts (through May) before and after the tax cut. As you can see, President Trump signed the tax cut into law on December 22, 2017, and it was a very merry Christmas indeed for his big business pals.

Profits are up, taxes are down. And why are corporate taxes down? Because Republicans lowered their tax rate. Duh. You’d think that after 40 years there wouldn’t be anyone left in America who still believes that lowering tax rates will increase tax revenue. But the Republican Party seems to have an endless supply of marks for its con game on behalf of the rich.

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

