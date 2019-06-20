Hope Hicks Thinks Trump Was Serious When He Invited Foreign Interference

Hope Hicks, who probably knows Donald Trump as well as anyone, thinks he was serious when he said he’d be happy to accept campaign dirt from a foreign government:

Q: The President last week told George Stephanopoulos that he would take information about an opponent from a foreign adversary in the next election….Do you think that was a joke? A: I don’t know. I have not discussed that remark with the President….I don’t think that was a joke based on what I saw.

So there you have it. Trump was issuing an open invitation for his overseas friends—if he has any—to dig into their intelligence files and send him whatever they have on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Good to know.