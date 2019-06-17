Lunchtime Photo

This is a small waterfall that I found off the road a little north of the Lynn Cove Viaduct on the Blue Ridge Parkway. It took a bit of tramping to get to it, but it was worth it. It’s a very nice, serene picture.

Also a very delicate one, it turns out. I ordered a blowup of this picture, but tweaked the exposure and colors to compensate for the paper I had it printed on, and cropped it differently to fit a particular space. I didn’t think I’d adjusted things very much, but I overdid it and the end result was too bright, too saturated, and too focused on just the waterfall at the expense of its surroundings. What seemed like some minor changes made it too vibrant for a picture that should feel very calming. Live and learn.