I had lunch at Del Taco today, so I decided to try one of their Beyond tacos, made with Beyond synthetic beef. My verdict: I think they made it a little spicier to cover up the flavor of Beyond’s “plant-based meat,” but the result was adequate. I don’t think it would win any blind taste tests, but it was fine—and I say that as a confirmed meat-aholic.
Meatless Tacos Are . . . OK
We Recommend
Latest
Coming soon: We’re going to introduce some major changes to the comments section. And we want your feedback.