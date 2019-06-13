OSC: Kellyanne Conway Should Be Fired

The Justice Department says President Trump should fire Kellyanne Conway:

The Office of Special Counsel has recommended the removal of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway from federal office for violating the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from engaging in political activity in the course of their work….The counsel said Conway was a repeat offender and recommended that she be removed from federal office. The Office of Special Counsel is run by Henry Kerner, whom Trump nominated to the post.

Trump’s options are to (a) fire Conway or (b) write tweets about Kerner being part of a deep-state conspiracy against his administration. I wonder which he’ll choose? Hmmm.

UPDATE: And here you go: