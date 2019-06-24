Raw Data: The Great 1950s Blackout

My last post was half in jest, but something I mentioned in it got me curious: there hasn’t been a single president born in the 1950s. And there’s a good chance there never will be. Here’s the birth timeline of every Democratic candidate for president who’s currently polling at 1 percent or higher:

It’s just a coincidence (there were no presidents born in the ’30s, either), but it seems a bit strange. The 1950s were the heart of the most famous generation ever, and not a single person from that decade has ever made it to the Oval Office. I guess the 1946 babies took up all the available slots for president.