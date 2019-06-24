Trump: Fed Not Helping My Reelection Campaign Enough

Here’s a trip down memory lane:

September 12, 2016: Candidate Donald Trump whines that the Fed should be raising interest rates, but won’t because it’s protecting the economy for Obama. “Any increase at all will be a very, very small increase because they want to keep the market up so Obama goes out and let the new guy … raise interest rates … and watch what happens in the stock market.”

Two years pass, during which the Fed raises interest rates….

June 22, 2019: “I am at Camp David working on many things, including Iran! We have a great Economy, Tariffs have been very helpful both with respect to the huge Dollars coming IN, & on helping to make good Trade Deals. The Dow heading to BEST June in 80 years! Stock Market BEST June in 50 years!”

Today: “Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn’t know what it is doing – raised rates far too fast (very low inflation, other parts of world slowing, lowering & easing) & did large scale tightening, $50 Billion/month, we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in US history….Now they stick, like a stubborn child, when we need rates cuts, & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it!