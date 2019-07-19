1 hour ago

Hillary Clinton Wins Fight for $12 Minimum Wage

See, I told you.Victoria Jones/PA Wire via ZUMA

I don’t want to be a killjoy—

Oh hell, I love being a killjoy. In this case, I’d like to point out that the House bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 is a victory for . . .  Hillary Clinton. You see, the bill raises the minimum wage to $15 only in 2025. If you figure annual inflation of about 2.5 percent, this is equivalent to $12 in 2016. That’s the number Clinton was pushing for.

Congratulations, Hillary! It turns out you were pretty successful at fighting Bernie’s effort to push the party to the left. See also: healthcare, national.

