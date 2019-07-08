1 hour ago

Lunchtime Photo

A flock of snowy egrets has made its home in a tree at a nearby intersection. “You’ve gotta go see it!” Marian told me. “Have you gone to see it yet?” she asked me a couple of days later. So I finally went to see it.

Like most other animals, the egrets were lazy and uncooperative, mostly just sitting around and doing nothing interesting. But I did get lucky and catch one as it flew directly overhead with the noontime sun backlighting its wings. Very pretty.

July 6, 2019 — Irvine, California

