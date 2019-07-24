Lunchtime Photo

This is a pair of rose-breasted grosbeaks in my sister-in-law’s backyard. Mrs. Grosbeak seems be having an issue with Mr. Grosbeak, which he seems to be doing his best to ignore. I wonder what the argument was about?
1 hour ago
