Lunchtime Photo

Some nice, fat bumblebees have been buzzing around in our front yard lately, so I figured I should go out and take some pictures. The best of the lot is this one, which is better than the ones I took last year because I shot it in blindingly bright sunlight. This allowed me to use a fast shutter speed without the camera spiking up to a high (and noisy) ISO. Don’t you just want to reach out and pet the little guy?
2 hours ago
