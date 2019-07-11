2 hours ago

Quote of the Day: Bashing President Trump Not Protected by First Amendment

From the president of the United States:

To me free speech is not when you see something good and then you purposefully write bad. To me that’s very dangerous speech and you become angry at it. But that’s not free speech.

In fairness, Trump says only that we should be angry at speech like this. He doesn’t say we should ban it.

On the other hand, he also says this isn’t “free speech.” As usual, who knows what he really thinks? Except for one thing: he’s obviously talking about people who criticize him even though he’s obviously done something terrific. That really needs to end.

