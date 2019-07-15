2 hours ago

Quote of the Day: Spend, Spend, Spend

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

From Mitch McConnell, advising President Trump on deficit reduction:

Mulvaney and Vought, among others, have sought to convince Trump to care more about cutting spending and the deficit. But Trump has rebuffed many of their proposed cuts as deficits soar. Trump recently told West Wing aides that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told him no politician had ever lost office for spending more money. Two people with direct knowledge confirmed that McConnell delivered that message in a June phone call about budget sequestration.

It’s always good to confirm that Republicans are the party of fiscal responsibility.

