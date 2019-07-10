2 hours ago

The Evil Dex Makes a Comeback

Blah. I visited my oncologist yesterday and I’ll be starting up the Evil Dex again (along with yet another maintenance med). The good news—such as it is—is that he gave me the option of taking the dex weekly or splitting it in half and taking it twice a week. I think I’ll try that. It’s possible that a half dose will have a small enough effect that I can sleep through it with a normal dose of Ambien. And if I can sleep normally, maybe it won’t affect my daytime performance either. Worth a try!

