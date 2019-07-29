The Hack Gap: Interest Rate Edition

I would like to offer a comment on the hack gap this morning:

It’s remarkable the number of liberal economists who continue to favor an interest rate cut from the Fed. They are displaying intellectually honesty here: with inflation low, there’s no reason not to take out an insurance policy that could keep the current economic expansion going for a while longer, despite the fact that it would help Donald Trump politically. Conservative economists, by contrast, have almost universally changed their opinions, favoring high interest rates when Obama was president and now favoring low rates when Trump is president.

I’m too lazy to create an actual list of liberal and conservative economists to see whose positions have changed and whose haven’t. Maybe someone can do it and prove me wrong. But I doubt it.