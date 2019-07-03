3 hours ago

Trump Denies That Census Fight Is Over, But the Rest of His Administration Disagrees

The Trump administration says it’s given up on the 2020 census citizenship question:

Word of the decision to give up the fight came initially in an email from a Justice Department attorney to lawyers who had challenged the administration in court….A Justice Department spokesperson subsequently confirmed the decision….In a terse statement, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross [said], “the Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question. My focus, and that of the Bureau and the entire Department is to conduct a complete and accurate census.”

But the head of the Trump administration says this is all fake news:

Before long Trump is going to stand in front of a podium wearing a red tie and yelling at the reporters that they’re enemies of the people for reporting that he’s wearing a red tie. He literally thinks he can just say anything he wants these days.

