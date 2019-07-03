Trump Denies That Census Fight Is Over, But the Rest of His Administration Disagrees

The Trump administration says it’s given up on the 2020 census citizenship question:

Word of the decision to give up the fight came initially in an email from a Justice Department attorney to lawyers who had challenged the administration in court….A Justice Department spokesperson subsequently confirmed the decision….In a terse statement, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross [said], “the Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question. My focus, and that of the Bureau and the entire Department is to conduct a complete and accurate census.”

But the head of the Trump administration says this is all fake news:

The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE! We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Before long Trump is going to stand in front of a podium wearing a red tie and yelling at the reporters that they’re enemies of the people for reporting that he’s wearing a red tie. He literally thinks he can just say anything he wants these days.