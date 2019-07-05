4 hours ago

Trump Says Citizenship Question Needed for “Many Reasons,” None of Which He Can Explain

Here is the head of the executive branch of government explaining why we need a citizenship question on the census:

I guess I don’t need to point out that we don’t need a citizenship question for any of these reasons. Trump’s problem—and the Justice Department’s—is that it’s hard to think of any reason you need a citizenship question on the census.

Except for the real one, of course, which is that it’s a transparent attempt to reduce the count of undocumented workers, which would mostly reduce the population of blue states relative to red states and cost them a few seats in Congress. Sadly for Trump, although the Supreme Court is fine with a nakedly partisan motivation like this, it’s not OK with deliberately sabotaging the census. Too bad.

