Will Any Republicans Stand Up Against Trump’s Latest Bigotry?

Our president is on Twitter again today, this time telling progressive Democratic congresswomen “who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” He then tried to bury it by retweeting a frenzy of old stuff in hopes it would scroll off the bottom of the page, but it was way too late for that.

Honestly, though, I barely even care about this kind of crap from Trump anymore. His repulsive bigotry has been obvious for a long time, and it’s not as if anyone can pretend not to see it. What I do continue to care about is whether anyone from the Republican Party will say anything about this. Anything at all. Even a mild little rap on the knuckles.

Anyone?