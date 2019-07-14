10 mins ago

Will Any Republicans Stand Up Against Trump’s Latest Bigotry?

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of Trump's targets this morning. Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the United States at age ten.Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via ZUMA

Our president is on Twitter again today, this time telling progressive Democratic congresswomen “who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” He then tried to bury it by retweeting a frenzy of old stuff in hopes it would scroll off the bottom of the page, but it was way too late for that.

Honestly, though, I barely even care about this kind of crap from Trump anymore. His repulsive bigotry has been obvious for a long time, and it’s not as if anyone can pretend not to see it. What I do continue to care about is whether anyone from the Republican Party will say anything about this. Anything at all. Even a mild little rap on the knuckles.

Anyone?

