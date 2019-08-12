Health Update

I’ve been back on the Evil Dex for a few weeks now, and the results are in:

Hooray! I may not like the dex, but in a short time it’s turned around my rising M-protein numbers. This means the cancer load in my blood marrow is declining and will likely continue to decline before it flattens out in a few months. And that, in turn, means the new treatment cocktail is likely to last another year or two before it starts to lose effectiveness.

Hooray!