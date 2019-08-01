2 hours ago

Housekeeping Note

My internet service has gone from unreliable to just plain unusable. Cox tech support, naturally, is able to do nothing except reboot my router, which hasn’t worked in the past and isn’t likely to work on the 17th try either. So . . . I dunno. I guess I’ll go buy a new cable modem and see if that does any good?

Anyway, that’s the reason for this morning’s radio silence. I’m posting this from my cell phone, but I don’t think that’s a viable long-term blogging strategy.

